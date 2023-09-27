You can get Assassin’s Creed Mirage for free thanks to MSI

MSI has teamed up with Ubisoft to celebrate the highly-anticipated release of the latest game in the Assassin’s Creed series, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, by giving away free copies of the game when buying qualifying hardware. Anyone who purchases a high-end gaming laptop, gaming monitor, or gaming router equipped with Intel 13th gen processors during the limited time frame, will be in with a chance of winning.

This brand-new promotion, from MSI and Ubisoft, comes just weeks before Assassin’s Creed Mirage leaps onto your PC screens. It’s a perfect opportunity to experience the latest game in the series, especially if you were already planning on picking up a new high-powered gaming laptop, gaming monitor, or other MSI hardware.

When it comes to gaming laptops, MSI itself recommends picking up the Titan GT77HX 13VH-047UK. The Titan GT77HX is the most powerful gaming laptop MSI has to offer, featuring an impressive 32GB of RAM, 2TB of SSD storage, and a stunning 17.3 inch 4K Ultra HD screen. It’s clear to see why it’s earned the top spot in our best MSI gaming laptops guide. The Pulse 17 B12VGK-008UK, and the Stealth 17Studio A13VG-007UK laptops, both featuring Intel Core i7-13700H processors and Nvidia RTX 4070 graphics cards are also part of this latest Ubisoft promotion.

If you aren’t looking to pick up a new gaming laptop any time soon, MSI is also including selected 27 inch QHD gaming monitors, like the G274QPX. While climbing the highest peaks or jumping from rooftop to rooftop in AC Mirage, the G274QPX’s 240Hz refresh rate will ensure you never miss a step. The Optix MAG274QRF QD and the MAG 275CQRF QD are also included as part of the promotion, so you have a wide variety of gaming monitors to choose from.

Whether it’s a brand-new gaming laptop, monitor, or even an MSI router, there’s a plethora of qualifying hardware that will net you access to the latest Assassin’s Creed game. In order to receive your free copy, you have until September 27 to November 10 to register your qualifying product on the MSI website. The promotion requires a clear image taken of your MSI hardware, with its serial number, along with a receipt or purchase invoice that contains the model name. Once that’s gone through, you can redeem your game key via Ubisoft Connect from October 5, all the way up until April 6, 2024.

Be sure to be quick if you don’t want to miss out, as the promotion is dependent on how many game codes are still available to be redeemed. Once all the codes are gone, the promotion will automatically come to a close.

Check out the MSI website for all the details on this latest promotion, and a full list of all the relevant terms and conditions.

With the Assassin’s Creed Mirage release date closer than ever, there’s never been a better time to make sure your PC gaming setup can handle whatever Ubisoft throws your way. Before you equip that hidden blade, check out the Assassin’s Creed Mirage system requirements to make sure your rig is good to go.