MSI charges $1,000 for an Xbox Series S-sized cloud gaming PC

A new MSI MAG Trident cloud gaming PC is coming that looks like an uncanny Xbox Series S. Yet, despite its aesthetic, the mini machine’s AMD Ryzen 7 APU doesn’t match Microsoft’s console specs, and its price could persuade you to get your Nvidia GeForce Now fix elsewhere.

Unveiled during Computex, MSI describes its MAG Trident gaming PC as a “desktop dedicated to cloud and mobile gaming.” The company also says its small system caters to living room setups, with Game Stadium software helping to facilitate a console-like experience.

In terms of specs, MSI says the gaming PC packs an AMD Ryzen 7 APU, with Excaliberpc listing the chip as a Ryzen 7 5700G. While the manufacturer claims tech like FidelityFX Super Resolution can boost fps on the remarkably small rig, it’s not going to keep up with the Xbox Series S. Essentially, the machine is more of a cloud streaming box than an at-home hardware solution, but its $1,000 USD price tag means you’re better off investing in another streaming solution.

The MSI MAG Trident cloud gaming PC certainly looks the part, and the company could create a compelling product by enhancing its specs. Sadly, the market is abundant with cloud streaming solutions that cost far less, like upcoming GeForce Now compatible smart TVs and the Nvidia Shield.

On the flip side, MSI also revealed two new RTX 3090 Ti GPUs, equipped with a TORX FAN 4.0 configuration that keeps Nvidia’s best graphics card nice and icy. Both GeForce and Radeon card costs are starting to normalise, so if you’re not eagerly awaiting shiny new RTX 4000 and RDNA 3 successors, you might want to consider checking out the company’s high-spec add-in spin.