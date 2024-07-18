Grab a free copy of Flintlock The Siege of Dawn, thanks to MSI

If you’re hoping to get your hands on a free copy of Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn to try out this new souls-lite game, then you’re in luck. MSI is giving away copies to anyone who buys one of its Z790 Max series motherboards, or the MAG Z790 Tomahawk Max WiFi.

On paper, the MSI Z790 series is among the best gaming motherboards you could spend your money on, and if you’re already in the process of upgrading or building a new gaming PC, getting a free game is a nice bonus. In our Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn review, we called the game “a powder keg of potential”, praising its originality and attention to detail.

Free game promotions are quite common with graphics cards. You can even grab a free copy of Black Myth Wukong with certain Nvidia cards as a great example. MSI, however, often chooses to give away games with its motherboards instead.

Earlier this year, you could grab Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth for free, but this time it’s the turn of souls-like game Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn. Unlike with the previous promotion, the list of eligible products is quite small, and can be found on the promotional webpage.

Simply put, if you buy an MSI Z790 series motherboard, or the MAG Z790 Tomahawk Max WiFi between July 18 and August 18, you can head to the MSI redemption page to start claiming your free game. The board doesn’t have to be purchased directly from MSI, but it does have to be brand new from an approved retailer.

Once you have your copy secured, you can check out the best Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn skills to use and best Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn weapons to equip in the game.

We’re hiring!

Do you love tweaking your CPU and GPU to get the best frame rates in your games? Can you write informative and interesting copy quickly, coherently, and accurately? Then we want to hear from you. PCGamesN is looking for a new, UK-based hardware writer to write news, reviews, guides, and op-eds about all the latest PC gaming tech, particularly when it comes to CPUs and GPUs.

Apply here!

If you’d like to join our passionate, hugely experienced hardware team, then send us your application without delay as the closing date is July 26.