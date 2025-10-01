Grab a free Steam gift card, thanks to MSI

MSI is offering free Steam codes, worth up to $100, to buyers of any eligible products in its latest promotion. We've seen plenty of offers over the last few years that provide free game codes, but this new promotion gives you far more freedom in what titles you choose to add to your collection.

With MSI featured twice on our best gaming motherboard guide, grabbing one of its motherboards is a great choice for taking advantage of this offer. In fact, to claim the maximum value from this offer, you'll need to buy one of its most recent (and expensive) boards, which is built for the latest Intel Core Ultra gaming CPUs.

The eligible products in this deal include:

MSI MEG Z890 Godlike - $100 Steam code

MSI MPG Coreliquid P13 360 - $30 Steam code

MSI MEG Ai1600T PCIE5 - $30 Steam code

MSI MPG Velox 300R Airflow PZ - $20 Steam code

MSI MPG EZ120 ARGB 3B or 3W - $20 Steam code

MSI MAG CoreFrozr AA13 - $10 Steam code

In order to be eligible to claim a Steam code, if you purchase one of the above items, you need to have made your purchase between October 1 and December 31, 2025. You can then claim your code at any time between October 15, 2025, and January 28, 2026, but codes are limited, so be sure to claim as soon as you can.

Full details about the promotion, including what Steam code values are available in other regions, can be found at this link.

If you're in the process of buying up parts to assemble your first gaming PC, or haven't built a rig in some time, you can read our how to build a gaming PC guide for a comprehensive walkthrough.

Have you ever bought some PC hardware because of a freebie you got as part of the deal? Let us know over on our community Discord server.