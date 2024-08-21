If you love World of Warcraft, you need MSI’s new RTX 4070 Super

MSI and Blizzard are partnering up to release a beautiful World of Warcraft-themed graphics card. This Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super will come with five magnetic backplates, each one celebrating various expansions from across the game’s 20-year history. The GPU also comes in special packaging, helping sell the importance of this huge collaboration.

We believe the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super is the best graphics card for most gamers, with exceptional ray tracing performance and significant frame rate boosts available thanks to Nvidia DLSS 3. Its only downfall is the 12GB VRAM capacity, but it’s otherwise the perfect card for this World of Warcraft showcase.

Unlike the Asus Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 graphics card, it appears you will be able to purchase this limited edition WoW card at retail, although pricing and availability are yet to be confirmed. That being said, you can also win one by following some simple instructions on the special MSI x WoW website.

There are also other prizes being given away, including a collector’s edition of World of Warcraft: The War Within, and when 60,000 entries have been reached, a special WoW PC build. The competition runs through to September 17, so you still have plenty of time to enter.

As for the graphics card itself, it comes with exceptional gold and blue detailing across the front and back with the WoW 20th anniversary logo positioned at the center of each of the three fans. As for the magnetic backplates, each one features iconic imagery from two expansions, starting with The Burning Crusade up to The War Within.

This is the perfect graphics card for any World of Warcraft fan, and while the game itself doesn’t quite need the power of the RTX 4070 Super to run, it’s always nice being able to crank up the in-game setting to their highest levels with no concerns.

If you’re looking forward to the new expansion, you can check out The War Within release date and pre-patch info to make sure you’re adequately prepared.