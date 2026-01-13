MSI just kicked off the most incredible Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 giveaway I've ever seen

We've seen a steady stream of RTX 5090 giveaways from Nvidia over the past few months, but MSI has just taken that inspiration and run with it. Right now, you can enter a giveaway to win the truly monstrous MSI GeForce RTX 5090 32G Lightning Z, which is a water-cooled version of Nvidia's flagship card that also has an 8-inch display built into it.

Along with the best graphics card in the world as its top prize, this MSI giveaway also includes an MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Vanguard Launch Edition as its second prize, while three further runners up will bag themselves an MSI Strike Pro keyboard + Versa Pro mouse set.

The MSI GeForce RTX 5090 32G Lightning Z graphics card leading the charge in this giveaway really is a standout. With just 1,300 being built, this limited-edition card not only has that incredible split AIO CPU cooler-style design, with a 360mm radiator and triple 120mm fan setup, but it also has a super over-specced power system.

The power delivery on the PCB uses 40 phases, and the card requires two 12VHPWR cables to deliver enough juice. What's more, it has a dual BIOS system, with the default BIOS able to run at a maximum of 800W - 200W more than the 600W of a standard RTX 5090 Founders Edition - and the second BIOS able to draw a ludicrous 1,000W.

MSI hasn't attached a price to this card yet, but given all the extra kit that's packed into it, that it arrives in a special presentation box including a vertical mounting kit (to show off the screen), and that VRAM is pushing RTX 5090 prices ever higher right now, I wouldn't be surprised to see this card set you back well north of $4,000. And that's if you can even find one when it goes on sale in February.

If you're not lucky enough to be the first name out of the virtual hat, you can still grab a great prize in this giveaway, with the MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Vanguard Launch Edition also being a super capable card. This high-spec RTX 5070 comes with a large overclock and a powerful triple-fan cooler packed with RGB lighting. Retailing for around $900, it's right at the extreme end of RTX 5070 pricing and capability, and it could be yours if you're lucky.

As for those keyboard and mouse bundles, the Strike Pro is a full-size, wireless, mechanical gaming keyboard with sound deadening, media controls, swappable keyswitches, and more. Meanwhile, the Versa Pro is a wireless mouse with a 26K DPI sensor, a convenient charging dock, and an RGB-filled design.

To be in with a chance of winning any of these prizes, you just need to head to MSI's social media channels and post a reply sharing your "limit-breaking moment" using the hashtag #LightningBreakLimit. You can find the social media links and other competition details here.

The giveaway will run until February 10, with prizes drawn on Feb 24. While the competition is open in most regions, some are not included, so you'll want to check the T&Cs (linked above) to see if you can enter.