Grab Stalker 2 for free, thanks to MSI

Just as we hit one of the busiest times of year for games, a massive influx of free game promotions has also begun. MSI is back at it again, this time offering free copies of Stalker 2 to anyone who buys a product from its new limited edition game-branded product line. This includes all sorts of gear, from a new Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super graphics card to a gaming mouse.

MSI already has two other active free game promotions, allowing you to get Diablo 4 free and Metaphor: ReFantazio free as well. Elsewhere, you can also grab a free copy of Dragon Age: The Veilguard free in partnership with Nvidia, and you won’t even need to buy one of the best graphics cards to be eligible, as the offer instead relates to GeForce Now.

To be eligible for a free copy of Stalker 2, you need to buy any item from the MSI x Stalker 2 collaboration. This includes the MSI Stalker 2 Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super graphics card, as well as the Stalker 2 editions of MSI’s Vigor GK41 gaming keyboard, Clutch GM41 gaming mouse, or the MSI Force Pro Wireless controller.

The Stalker 2 RTX 4070 Ti Super is already available to buy for $849.99, which is $50 more than the usual MSRP of this card. This isn’t a huge leap in cost, and any fans of the series who are already in need of a new graphics card may well be tempted to purchase this limited edition card.

It’s very unusual for free games to be given out with peripherals, but this offer is great for anyone who needs an upgrade and also wants to play the game. No pricing or availability is available yet for these items, although if the GPU price is a reliable yardstick, they will retail for more than the base models due to the special designs.

This free game promotion is live from now until May 31, 2025, and codes can be redeemed until June 15, 2025. Your free copy of Stalker 2 is delivered as a digital code only once confirmation of your eligible purchase has been submitted to MSI via the correct link.

If this branded gear isn’t for you, instead check out some of the best gaming keyboard designs and best gaming mice in our guides, which cover a range of needs and budgets.