Mugen codes September 2025

What are the new Mugen codes? The next in a long line of anime-inspired Roblox games is taking the player-made games platform by storm. Get a head start or catch up to your friends in a jiffy with this list of limited-time redeemables before they're replaced with fewer and fewer goodies as time goes on.

Looking for other popular games to grind on the platform? Check out the latest Blox Fruits codes to jump into a mainstay, or Attack on Titan Revolution codes if you're after a slight change of pace. And if you want something massively different, try Grow a Garden codes instead.

Mugen codes

Here are all the working Mugen codes:

No Mugen codes are active.

Expired codes

THUNDERISHERE

SORRY4CONFUSION

TSUNAMIISNEXT

MUGENISBACK

SORRY4LAG

LAGFIXES

120kwow

beastisnext

50kwow

QOLISNEXT

BLOODISNEXT

LAGFIXED?

BLOODYAY

BIGCODE

MISTUPDATE

SORRY4DELAY

SRRYSRRY

AWAKENINGS

MUGENSBACK

THUNDER

PATCHMEUP

TESTING

THANKS100K

RELEASE

How do I redeem codes for Mugen?

It's simple enough to redeem Mugen codes once you know what you're looking for. Because the typical codes button isn't quite as obvious as some other games, it can be hard to spot. Here's what to do:

Launch Mugen on Roblox.

Click the 'Codes' button in the top-left as part of the main Roblox UI.

Enter a code into the box that appears (it can take some time to load).

Click the Redeem button.

While you'll see a prompt when a Mugen code is successfully redeemed, you won't see any mention of the actual rewards.

In the case of free Mugen spins, these are added straight to your spin count in the Character menu. Just click that to the left of the Codes button-your spin total will be at the bottom.

How do I get more Mugen codes?

Mugen codes are scarce at the moment, with only one known to work at the time of the second major test. With the trial period set to end on June 9, and with no solid release date for the full launch or third beta period, we don't know when new codes will be released.

There's no Mugen Discord server or Trello board to speak of, either. Not one that's listed on the Roblox game page, anyway. And with no socials to follow, the best way to prepare for new Mugen codes is to set up notifications for the game using the bell icon on its Roblox page. That way, you'll at least know when the next play session is announced.

Looking for something else to play before the next Mugen session? Check out the best Roblox games from the long list of titles we've curated over the years. And if you're open to branching out, our list of the best free PC games might be worth a shot.