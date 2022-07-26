MultiVersus is down for maintenance after entering open beta

MultiVersus is down currently, which means you can’t log into Warner Bros. zany fighting game for the time being. The development team acknowledged the server status on the official MultVersus Twitter page and said the down time is for routine server maintenance. While the team offered no further explanation or estimate for when players can expect MultiVerrsus to go live again, it’s not entirely unexpected. The fighting game just entered its first open beta period, following two limited closed beta runs, and it’s likely just a general growing pains period.

Is MultiVersus Down?

Yes, the MultiVersus servers are currently undergoing maintenance. The development team first announced the down time on Twitter at around 12:30 p.m. EDT, and an hour later, MultiVersus game director Tony Huynh posted a tweet saying the team was making progress. It’s been quiet since then, and as of 3 p.m. EDT, servers remain down for some players. Huynh posted a second update saying they were able to start hosting matches again, but it may take a while to fully roll out access.

Since MultiVersus relies on its servers for matchmaking and online play, there’s nothing you can do to fix the issue except wait. It’s not a bug, and there’s no workaround.

Once the servers go live again, you should probably temper your expectations about unfettered access. Most online games take a little while to work out the kinks in their architecture, especially once they open the doors to substantially more players than had access during closed tests. Multiversus servers will probably go down again for the next week or so, so it’s worth bearing in mind when you’re planning time for the game.

If you got used to Taz during the closed beta, you’ll need to adjust your expectations a bit as well. The whirling menace was on the receiving end of a pretty substantial nerf ahead of the open beta