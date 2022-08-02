Current Multiversus free characters, rotation, and schedule

Want to know which Multiversus free characters are on rotation? If you’re starting the fighting game for the first time, you don’t have access to the entire roster right away unless you cough up the cash for a Founder’s Pack. Fortunately, Multiversus gives players access to a number of free characters which appear on a biweekly basis.

The current batch of free characters in Multiversus includes Finn, Garnet, Reindog, and Superman. It’s important to note that any progress made using these characters carries over once you unlock them, allowing you to carry on where you left off. Your progress always carries over regardless of how you end up unlocking the characters, whether that be with in-game gold, by spending Gleamium, or using character tokens from the Founder’s Pack.

Which free characters are on rotation in Multiversus?

As of July 26, the free characters on rotation in Multiversus are:

Finn

Garnet

Reindog

Superman

The next batch of characters should be heading to the game on August 9. The character pool has only changed twice – no character has ever featured twice in a row. This suggests the next batch of characters won’t contain any of the eight fighters we’ve already seen.

Here’s who featured on the last free character preview rotation in Multiversus:

Jake

Harley Quinn

Shaggy

Taz

That’s all you need to know about the Multiversus free characters on offer. Don’t forget to check out our Multiversus unlock characters guide to discover ways to obtain every fighter. We also have a regularly updated Multiversus tier list to keep an eye on which characters are dominating the meta.