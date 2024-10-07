It’s been three years since we last saw the series in action, but MXGP 24 The Official Game is finally bringing back a digital incarnation of motocross’ premier championship. Now in the hands of French studio KT Racing and published by Nacon, MGXP 24 aims to offer an unparalleled level of depth and realism for bike fans, packing in official licensing and tracks that deform and evolve over the course of a race. At Gamescom 2024, I met with the team to take a look at the game and find out how it’s progressing.

KT Racing says it has built MXGP 24 to offer “a realistic driving experience, designed to be accessible to newcomers while offering depth to experienced players.” The team tells me it’s been working hard to capture the unique physics that motorbikes bring to racing games. Having the official MXGP license also means it’s packed with all the names and visuals you’d expect, with all the bikes and jerseys of riders across both the MXGP and MX2 leagues.

The most immediate takeaway is that push for realism. The game’s 20 championship circuits have been methodically scanned to replicate them as closely as possible, ensuring it feels just like competing in the real thing. More impressive is the game’s dirt simulation, which sees the track actively deform as tires run through it.

Grooves are carved and mud shifts as the race pushes on, and that can affect your performance if you’re lagging behind a little. It’s a key detail that further captures that realistic race feel, and looks great when you get up-close and personal to the track. Weather conditions will of course further adjust handling or change how the course surface is impacted by riders. All that dirt will of course kick up across your bike and driver as well, and it looks pretty damn cool.

MXGP 24 offers a range of different ways to play, including standard single races and time trial modes that you can tackle solo or in online multiplayer. There’s also the option to play out a season as an established racer, or start your very own career, aiming to snag attention and climb the ranks as you work your way through the leagues to reach the top.

Rounding out the offering is an open-world mode that allows you more free-form exploration. KT Racing tells me that this region has been custom-built, and it includes certain sections that are broken off into specific tracks distinct from the tournament circuits. This gives you a more casual way to ride around and practice your abilities, or attempt to lay down some time on the free-roam tracks.

MXGP 24 The Official Game is set to launch on Steam in late 2024.

