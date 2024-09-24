Back in 2019, Pathea Games put out My Time at Portia, a farming life sim and RPG game hybrid that drew inspiration from games like Stardew Valley, Harvest Moon, and Minecraft. A few years later, in 2023, the studio followed the project up with My Time at Sandrock, a further evolution of the earlier game’s design foundation. Now, the third game in the series, My Time at Evershine, has been announced and is currently running a Kickstarter that leaped past its funding goal within minutes of the crowdfunding campaign’s kick-off.

Earlier today, My Time at Evershine began amassing backers on Kickstarter, the farming game rocketing past its $200,000 USD goal within, as the campaign page notes, “just 35 minutes.” (At the time of writing, its current funding sits at $599,314, with no signs of slowing down soon.) The massive success of the Kickstarter is likely due to the trust engendered by My Time at Portia and My Time at Sandrock’s launches, but the new game’s premise and features are likely attracting attention, too.

My Time at Evershine sees players creating a settlement that grows as they construct new buildings, collect resources in the nearby wilderness, and recruit a population. As in past My Time games, My Time at Evershine leans into storytelling, this time picking up from the events of Sandrock, and features a relationship system that includes romance. It will also include four player co-op, extensive voice acting, and a new visual style.

My Time at Evershine is set to launch during the spring of 2026. You can wishlist it on Steam right here or back its Kickstarter here.

