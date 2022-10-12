Dota 2 star N0tail has a mostly Danish gaming PC setup

The ideal gaming PC is all a matter of perspective, but when that perspective comes from Dota 2 icon and back-to-back The International winner, N0tail, it’s worth taking a note of. Here’s all of the kit that the OG founder uses to play both the MOBA and a host of other games.

In conjunction with the talented Emmy-winning folks over at Red Bull Media House, N0tail was tasked with outlining his dream gaming hangout space in an attempt to create his unique version of the Red Bull Ultimate Gaming Room.

While a puppy proof sofa for his two adorable pals, Bjørn and Ulv, was a must for the former Dota 2 pro, the heart of a gaming room is that all-important ring – so what does N0tail consider to be the best gaming PC?

Chatting to Dota 2’s most decorated player, I quizzed him on the hardware decided to use in his new room. “I’m using Shark Gaming monitors,” he says. “Shark Gaming has been very helpful with setting up my place here.

“SteelSeries is the peripheral sponsor for OG, and I’ve personally used it for five or six years. I’ve had a Logitech mouse, but I’ve always used a SteelSeries keyboard. It’s the solid choice in my world.”

Given that N0tail himself is Danish, he adds in a playful “know what else? It’s a Danish company. If it’s Danish design you know it’s good. We’re more than just LEGO!” It’s not lost on me that Shark Gaming is also Danish – there seems to be a bit of a pattern emerging here, right N0tail?

Having won back to back TIs in 2018 and 2019, as well as four Dota 2 Majors, any advice N0tail gives is worth looking into.