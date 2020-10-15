Naraka: Bladepoint is running a closed beta next month, and we’ll have keys

We caught our first glimpse of Naraka: Bladepoint at the Game Awards late last year, and now it’s gearing up for a closed beta. 24 Entertainment has announced that it will run its closed beta for Naraka: Bladepoint November 3-9, and we’ll have a few keys to hand out next week.

Naraka: Bladepoint is a battle royale game based on surgical melee combat and high-flying grappling hook acrobatics. 24 Entertainment says its Morus Island is designed with vertical movement in mind, and you’ll be able to grapple your way to just about anything – or anyone – you can lay eyes on.

Unlike the grappling hook found in Sekiro, Naraka: Bladepoint’s grapplers can hook onto anything, so you can pull yourself through cover toward an enemy, pouncing on them from an unseen vantage point, or use it as a ripcord to escape an encounter that hasn’t gone in your favour. There’s plenty to see on Morus Island, too – a massive shipwreck, abandoned mines, a giant Buddha statue – and all of it can be traversed using your hook and climbing abilities.

Here’s a trailer:

You can sign up for the closed beta at the official Naraka: Bladepoint site. As we mentioned above, we’ll be giving away some keys next week, so be sure to check back here for more details.

We dig the gorgeous art style and the wuxia-influenced combat on display in Naraka, so we’re eager to get our hands on it, too.