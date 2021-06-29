The best Naraka Bladepoint characters and how to play them

Looking for a Naraka Bladepoint tier list? The sharp new battle royale game has swung its way into the Steam charts during both of its open betas, thanks to a combination of precise, third-person melee combat and the ability to grapple and swing majestically across its intricate map.

If you’re planning on jumping into the fray when the Naraka Bladepoint release date arrives, you may be wondering which character to pick. There are currently seven confirmed Naraka Bladepoint characters available to choose from: Viper Ning, Temulch, Matari, Tarka Ji, Kurumi, Yoto Hime, and Tianhai. Onmyouji’s Yoto Hime has recently been announced as a pre-order bonus character, and more new characters may be revealed closer to release, though we won’t know how they play until the game is out.

Across the two betas, it appears that players have determined which characters are currently the strongest, and which could benefit from a balance change to measure up before launch. In the meantime, here are the best Naraka Bladepoint characters, so you can decide who to start with in August.

The best Naraka Bladepoint characters are:



Matari

Throughout the beta, Matari has been an incredibly strong character in solos because of her stealth abilities and mobility. Her ultimate, Unseen Wings, allows her to become invisible. When invisible, Matari is very hard to grapple and can deal out a lot of damage – fortunately, a recent rebalance has reduced her stealth duration. Her F skill is a teleport, which is excellent for mobility and escaping unfavourable fights. She can also use her ultimate to escape, too, making her a slippery foe to face.

Kurumi

Kurumi is particularly strong when played in a squad, thanks to her support skills. Her F skill creates a healing link between herself and a teammate; though she can’t attack while this is happening, she can teleport to her teammate and push back nearby enemies. Her ultimate, Sacred Circle, places a circle that removes debuffs. Her substantial heals make her an excellent pick for trios, but she’s not as well suited to solos.

Temulch

Telmulch is broadly a well balanced character who is a solid contender in most scenarios, however, if you’re fighting another Telmuch, your ultimate, Zephyr Prison, won’t hit them, which is quite the inconvenience. Zephyr Prison creates a barrier around Telmulch that blocks all ranged attacks and impedes enemies heavily. His F skill, Zephyr Wind, summons three wisps that can be launched at enemies or used to block projectiles.

Tianhai

Tianhai’s ultimate, Titan’s Call, turns him into a giant Vajira who can grab enemies and smash them into the ground. This is an incredibly powerful skill if you can land it in a team fight, allowing you to take out other players with ease. His F skill, The Divine Bell, reflects ranged projectiles and grants him resistance to physical attacks.

Tarka Ji

In the first beta, Tarka Ji could just throw powerful fireballs with wild abandon using his F ability, Inner Fire; however, this isn’t quite as powerful anymore. Inner Fire allows Tarka Ji to block melee attacks, and using the Gigaflame talent, he can cast a fireball that deals substantial area-of-effect damage. Tarka Ji’s ultimate, Blackout, covers him in flames and improves his agility. He’s not the most powerful right now, but shouldn’t be underestimated, either.

Viper Ning

Viper Ning’s F skill, Yushan Enigma, releases a blast of energy that knocks enemies back. Her ultimate, Twilight Crimson, is a five-second channel that marks all visible enemies and stuns them once channelling is complete. Unfortunately, her ultimate is countered by Matari’s invisibility, even though lore-wise that doesn’t make much sense as Viper Ning doesn’t see with her eyes – hopefully this will be patched.

Those are all the details we have on the best Naraka Bladepoint characters; we’ll be sure to keep you updated on any new developments.