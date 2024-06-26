Naraka: Bladepoint knows how to celebrate a birthday. August 2024 is the battle royale’s third anniversary, and to mark the occasion we’ve got plenty of big reveals. There’s a new map, hero, and weapon on the way, alongside crossovers with two videogame giants in Tomb Raider and Witcher 3, and it’s all happening this year.

There was a lot to celebrate during Naraka: Bladepoint’s third-anniversary event, so let’s break it all down for you. An upcoming Tomb Raider crossover brings Lara Croft’s outfit to the battle royale game, with Geralt and his companions from The Witcher 3 also “venturing into Naraka this winter,” according to publisher NetEase.

A new weapon, in the form of the fiendish hand-to-hand Fistblades, is also debuting soon. Made of golden wriststraps adorning three long claws coming from the knuckles, these are sure to make you feel just like Wolverine.

For the first time in two years Naraka: Bladepoint is also getting a new map. Named Perdoria, the map’s underground focus sets it apart from others, with the city of Jiling also providing more platforming opportunities in combat. New mechanisms and buffs are strewn across the map, letting you hide in terracotta warriors, fling yourself from ballistas, and ride the water to get around faster. New Destiny Stone items are rewarded from matches on Perdoria, and these can be used in the upcoming Prosperous Grotto event for extra rare rewards as well.

Perdoria also includes the Fortune Land, a new gameplay feature that envelopes specific areas of the map. In these areas you get free revivals, quick recovery when beating an opponent, and even more buffs.

Finally, there’s the new hero Kylin Zhang, from the famous Chinese novel Time Raiders. Little is known about how they’ll play, but you shouldn’t be waiting long to find out more.

The underground map of Perdoria and Fistblades weapon are set to launch on Tuesday July 2, with the Tomb Raider and Witcher 3 collaborations coming in the second half of 2024. New Hero Kylin Zhang is joining in the summer.

