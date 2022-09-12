NBA 2K23 Steam reviews criticise PC version’s last-gen port

NBA 2K23 Steam reviews are slamming the game on PC as players are expressing their disappointment that the PC version of the game is not a port of the current-gen version, but last-gen versions of the sports game instead.

Porting the previous generation of NBA 2K23 means that some major modes and features are missing, alongside some more minor adjustments that the power of the current consoles is capable of showcasing. After releasing on September 8, the basketball game has a Mixed review rating on Steam, with many players upset with how 2K has ported over the last-gen version of the game.

According to an FAQ page for NBA 2K23, the development team will “continue to investigate” bringing the franchise’s more modern version to PC, adding that the current focus was on optimising the Xbox Series X/S and PS5 versions of the game, not the PC port.

The biggest missing feature, as highlighted by the current Steam reviews for NBA 2K23, is the MyNBA Eras, which lets you pick a specific famous era from the history of basketball. The previous MyNBA feature is now the “Modern Era”, whilst the likes of “The Magic vs Bird era” and “The Jordan era” are available in just the current-gen versions of NBA 2K23.

A number of other features are also toned down for the PC version of NBA 2K23 including less graphical fidelity, no badge system, and a lower framerate, which some reviews on Steam say tanks the game when trying to get it up to 60 FPS.

The last-gen versions of NBA 2K23 are currently $59.99 USD, with the current-gen versions sitting at $69.99 USD, with the PC port on Steam cheaper at $59.99 USD.

“The very fact PC players aren’t on to the next gen side of the games is honestly completely disrespectful. PC players have been on the ‘next gen’ console for years and years but every single release the console players get more than the PC users. It is literally a spit in the face,” said one review on Steam.

“Playing the game at frame rates above 60 results in buggy MyCareer matches where sim to next appearance doesn’t work,” said another, “and you’re forced to watch the game play out in literal slow motion. The slow motion even continues when you’re in the game.”

You can find the NBA 2K23 Steam reviews here, or go to the official website for the FAQs outlining 2K’s approach to porting the game to PC.

Madden NFL 23 had its PC version be last-gen only, with FIFA doing the same at EA as well.