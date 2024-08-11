With its unique Terraria and Rimworld-infused survival gameplay, Necesse has been a sleeper hit since it launched in 2019, having earned itself a hearty 94% positive review score on Steam. Now, it’s seeing a resurgence thanks to a massive graphics overhaul that turns the charming pixel art into a surprisingly stunning survival experience.

Admittedly, Necesse was once rather plain. A great survival game with fun multiplayer to boot, but a bit bland to look at – which still had a very positive review score on Steam, no less. With a complete graphical shake-up released on Saturday August 10, however, the early access title is almost like an entirely new experience.

It’s been a long time coming, too, with the former solo developer Mads Skovgaard explaining that work started on this update “over a year ago, when [they] hired two awesome artists who couldn’t wait to take Necesse to the next level.” According to the patch notes, this involved reworking a staggering 3,200 assets to match the new visual style, not to mention the work done to change how water is rendered and other effects.

When you see the two versions side by side, it’s hard not to be amazed by the improvement. Ice and desert areas look particularly improved, with richer colors and details to bring these environments to life.

While this complete graphical update is great news in its own right, seeing nearly a five-times increase in players since the patch, Skovgaard explains that it “also means [Fair Games’] artists are no longer playing catch-up with the content updates.” What does this mean for you? It means larger content updates more often going forward, which will hopefully see even more players flock to the promising early-access indie game.

Alongside the visual upgrade, the latest patch has also brought several other improvements, from new achievements to unlock to new wind effects, more player customization, and the ability to sit on chairs and benches.

It doesn’t stop here though, as Necesse is currently having a Steam sale, so you can get it at a discount. Right now, Necesse is 35% off until Saturday August 24, so you can pay just $9.74 / £8.44. What better way to celebrate such a great update to the underrated gem?

Once you’ve had your fill, you can check out more sandbox games and crafting games, if you just love being creative.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.