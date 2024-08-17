For fans of Terraria and the survival sandbox genre, Necesse has been a breath of fresh air since it was officially released in 2019. Now, merely a week after the game received a massive graphics overhaul, the developers have revealed a roadmap for future updates that look to shake up the game significantly.

Necesse has been wholly rejuvenated thanks to a graphical update that launched on Saturday, August 10. The patch managed to keep the game’s character, with its pixelated art style, and deliver more clarity and fidelity to the visuals.

In our coverage of the graphics update, we compared the genuinely remarkable new visuals side-by-side. This latest graphics patch delivers way more detail to each part of the map, transforming the survival game from a barebones indie project into something truly formidable.

With such a significant overhaul having just arrived, most would expect it to be the only major update Necesse would enjoy for quite some time. However, developer Fair Games has now dropped an updated roadmap for the game’s future, providing players with a detailed account of what the future holds for the indie game.

Upcoming major updates to the game include an economy rework, settler interactions, settlement improvements, and a new tutorial and onboarding update. Note that Fair Games says that the list is in no particular order.

Ongoing feature updates are also a vital part of the roadmap, including new incursion content, new items, new mini biomes, new enemies, community suggestions, and quality-of-life updates, which are always welcome.

Snuck in just below that is the v0.26.1 patch notes, highlighted by the addition of a restart button instead of quit when available after changing active mods, and the ability to change your settlers’ looks by talking to your stylist.

As Necesse ramps up to a 1.0 release, the game will continue to receive a steady stream of gameplay fixes and upgrades to celebrate a full launch finally.

