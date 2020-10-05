Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered confirmed for Steam, cheaper than on consoles

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered is a real thing – please act surprised after all of EA’s extremely subtle hints. This is indeed a remaster of Criterion’s 2010 version of Hot Pursuit, which is quite good, but perhaps not the late-90s classic you’re nostalgic for. It’s coming to PC and consoles in November, and it’ll be a bit cheaper for those of us playing on home computers.

You’ll be able to pick up Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered on Steam (and Origin) for $29.99 / £24.99 / €29.99 on November 6. That’s a full 25% cheaper than any of the console versions, whether on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, where the game also launches on November 6, or on Switch, where the game launches after a slight delay on November 13.

All versions will have cross-play and cross-progression with each other, and include all the major DLC packs originally offered for Hot Pursuit, as well as “new achievements, car colors, wraps, reduced hard stops, an updated photo mode and gallery, and multiple quality of life updates”, according to the official site.

On the visual side, the remaster will offer 4K 60fps support on PC – no word on unlocked frame rates or arbitrary resolutions – and will feature cleaner car models, more objects on screen, longer draw distance, higher res shadows and reflections, improved textures, more particles, and better anti-aliasing and ambient occlusion.

EA hasn’t clarified whether PC owners of Hot Pursuit will get some sort of free or discounted upgrade to the remaster, but the original game is no longer available for purchase on Steam.

You can check out the absolutely absurd debut trailer above. For more great racing games, you know where to click.