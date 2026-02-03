Ex-Bungie CEO reveals stylish new Nazi hunting game with a teaser so violent it makes Tarantino look tame

When I say Bungie, you probably think of its stylish sci-fi shooters like Halo, Destiny, and maybe even Marathon. You probably don't think of its '90s RTS game Myth, and you'd guess that any ex-Bungie staff would lean on their experience in first-person warfare to create something similar to what has come before. Not Probably Monsters. The publisher co-founded by former Bungie CEO Harold Ryan has ditched the far future for a gritty, stylized WW2 action game, Nekome Nazi Hunter.

All we have is a teaser so far, but it's pretty grisly. It shows the protagonist, Vano Nastasu, sneaking up on a Nazi soldier before stabbing him in the belly with his gleaming knife. "Many monsters deserve to die," reads the text on-screen. "Some monsters deserve to die violently."

After four stabs to the gut, Nekome plunges his blade upwards through the Nazi's chin. A Tarantino-worthy explosion of blood spurts from the soldier's wound and he falls to the floor. Nekome Nazi Hunter is announcing itself with a bang, and I for one can't wait to see more.

This teaser trailer is all that has been released to the public so far, but PCGamesN can reveal more about the story behind Vano and his violent crusade. The game is a single-player action combat experience played from a third-person perspective, and Vano is a Romani man whose family was murdered by the Nazis. Inspired by grindhouse cinema, the game follows his path of vengeance across Europe in the midst of the Second World War. That's no surprise for anyone who knows that the word nekome is Hebrew for revenge, however.

You'll have to scout enemy routes, plan with precision and care, and attack with a combination of stealth and visceral finishing moves. The publisher also says that every encounter will carry lasting consequences, which sounds promising for the game's narrative. I doubt we'll have full control over Vano's decisions like a branching RPG - there's little chance of a pacifist run - but I'm keen to see how our murder methodology impacts further encounters. No, you're thinking about the Nemesis System again.

The art direction is also interesting. Rather than opt for gritty hyperrealism as so many triple-A developers do, Nekome Nazi Hunter is almost cartoonish. It's more We Happy Few than The Last of Us, let's put it like that. I love a stylized game myself, and am happy to see more publishers eschew popular trends to create something fresh and exciting.

Nekome Nazi Hunter is in development now. You can follow development by joining its dedicated Discord server here.

That's all the information we have so far on Nekome Nazi Hunter, but Probably Monsters promises more at GDC in March 2026. Keep your eyes on this one.