It’s a good time to be a Game Pass subscriber, as two excellent games are hitting the service today. Dropping alongside the charming open-world adventure of Tchia is the one I’m particularly excited to see, Neon White. The slick, anime FPS is a must-play for speedrunning fans, and its addition to Game Pass means that you have no excuse not to try it if you’re subbed.

One of the best FPS games of 2022, Neon White still feels like a total breath of fresh air. With satisfying parkour movement, a card-based combat system, great visuals, and a glorious electronic soundtrack, it combines a lot of desirable elements and nails them all.

For those unaware of its premise, you are essentially a Hell-bound spirit competing in a gauntlet from God that gives you one final chance of reaching Heaven instead. Progression through said gauntlet is basically achieved by speedrunning levels as fast as you can without leaving any enemies left standing, so your aim and strategy has to be just as good as your parkour skills.

Neon White has been around on PC for over two years now, but its introduction into Game Pass makes this the perfect time to either revisit it or play it for the first time. I’m not exaggerating when I say it’s one of the best PC games around for anyone that loves speedrunning.

Looking over the rest of the lineup of upcoming Game Pass games for July, Neon White definitely stands out as the top new addition. But, as mentioned, it’s not the only excellent game that PC subscribers can enjoy from today – though its counterpart is something of a tonal shift.

Tchia has also dropped into Game Pass just over a year after it launched. Based on the Pacific islands of New Caledonia, this heart-warming open-world game gives you the ability to ‘soul jump’ into animals to aid with puzzle solving and traversal. While Neon White is, by design, a game to rush through, Tchia is one to definitely relax and take your time with.

