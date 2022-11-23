Netflix game studio working on “brand-new triple-A PC game”

A Netflix games studio is continuing the streaming giant’s push into game development, announcing that it is currently hiring for an experienced game director to “help forge the game direction and creative vision on a brand-new triple-A PC game.” The company has previously acquired several indie developers and recently opened a new Netflix game studio in Finland. So far, its titles have mostly been made available for Netflix subscribers through its mobile app.

The post, which is listed for Los Angeles, California, says that Netflix is “building the foundation for a small but ambitious team of creators.” It also notes that it’s after “those who bias towards action and are energised by the learning that comes with bold experimentation at an agile pace.” Sounds like we might be getting something more intense, then – a suggestion that is further backed up by a bullet point stating that “experience with FPS and/or third person shooter games is preferred.”

It’s unclear whether this project yet has a specific direction or whether the higher-ups at Netflix simply have some form of action game in mind. Given that the responsibilities listed for this new role include developing the world, characters, and narrative “that are worthy of a Netflix film/TV series,” along with saying the applicant will “own the development of core game features from initial concept,” it seems likely that the exact nature of the project is not yet set in stone.

Netflix implies that the title will also be live service. The listing explains that “creating a great game that players want to come back to repeatedly is our primary goal” and says that the chosen director “will be able to create, ship, and run a game without any competing design constraints due to monetisation.”

You can read the full job listing, which was initially spotted by Mobile Gamer, on the Netflix Jobs site.

