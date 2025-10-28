Get all the WiFi access you'd ever need for just $199 with this best-ever Netgear router deal

Every home needs a WiFi router. Even if you do all your gaming on a PC connected via an Ethernet cable, your phone, tablet, and smart home devices all still rely on a good WiFi connection, and that's what you'll get for a great price with this Netgear router deal.

This Netgear Orbi RBK663 kit gets you three routers in one pack, which seamlessly mesh together to create one WiFi network with massive coverage and high connection speeds. I use a two-unit Netgear Orbi system at home and can vouch for it being one of the best gaming routers around, and living up to the promise of offering speedy, reliable coverage across a wide area, even if I do choose to run an Ethernet cable around the outside of the house, directly from my PC to my main router, to minimize my ping.

One of the features I particularly like about these Orbi systems is that they come ready to go right out of the box. Many mesh router systems need you to connect them to an app to set up each one individually, adding them to the network one by one. With Orbi, once the first router is connected to your internet connection, the rest of the satellite routers just need to be powered on and should be good to go. They even come with an easy-to-remember, unique default password printed on the back of the main router, so you don't have to worry about setting up a secure password that you then just forget.

With a maximum speed rating of AX3800, this isn't the absolute fastest router system around, but it still offers peak speeds of 3.8Gbps or 3,800Mbps. For reference, a 4K video stream is typically up to around 50Mbps. That means this system can simultaneously connect to up to 75 devices and theoretically stream 4K video to all of them at once (internet connection speed notwithstanding).

Another great feature of these routers is that they each include at least two Ethernet ports. So, rather than clutter up your network with loads of devices on the WiFi connection, you can connect your devices that have an Ethernet port directly to each satellite router, then use the router's relatively uninterrupted WiFi connection to pass that data back to the main router.

Conversely, you can also use these Ethernet ports to create a wired connection between the routers (what's known as a wired backhaul, as opposed to a wireless backhaul as described above) to extend your seamless WiFi even further - you could perhaps run an Ethernet cable out to a garage or summer house and set up the router there.

For those concerned about this being only a WiFi 6 router and not WiFi 7, while WiFi 7 does come with some notable benefits, most of them are to do with peak speed, which realistically isn't the limiting factor for most households. Instead, wide, reliable coverage with low latency is more important, and that's precisely what you're getting here.

Normally priced at $349.99, this triple router kit is now just $199.99, which is a saving of 43%, and the lowest price this kit has ever been. For buyers in the US, you can grab this deal via this link. Meanwhile, our UK readers can get the similar Orbi RBK763S for just £209.99 via this link - that's a kit that used to cost £600 and is again now at its lowest ever price.

Have you used a Netgear Orbi router system before, or do you find yourself constantly frustrated at your WiFi and are tempted by an upgrade? Let us know your story over on our community Discord server.