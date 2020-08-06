Network N is hiring an Audience Development Manager!

PCGamesN’s parent company, Network N, is hiring once again! It’s looking for an Audience Development Manager to come on board and help us expand the reach of its collection of editorial websites, including PCGamesN, Pocket Tactics, The Loadout, and more.

The successful candidate will be tasked with growing the audience of the above brands. They’ll deliver strategies to ensure that our content is seen as widely as possible in the right environments, and that it is properly optimised for each of them. They’ll work with the other members of the publishing management team in order to achieve the department’s overall objectives, both editorial and commercial.

If you’ve worked for three or more years in growth-focused editorial roles, a passion for videogames, and exceptional SEO knowledge, Network N wants to hear from you. Apply by sending your CV and cover letter to [email protected] by the closing date of August 28, 2020. Please note this is a full-time, permanent position based in Bath, UK, though it is potentially open to UK-based remote candidates. For more information, check out the full job ad on Network N’s careers site.

Audience Development Manager

Responsibilities

Researching organic growth opportunities and working with our editorial teams to maximise these

Content creation and optimisation

Monitoring site output and adherence to brand publishing strategies

Identifying potential new/growth platforms for content distribution, including social media

Working with our Group Editor to refine the content mix and strategies for our owned brands

Working with our Head of Publishing Development to increase content visibility and optimisation

Working with our Ecommerce Editor to maximise the potential reach of all of our ecommerce content

Training and developing all members of the editorial teams in SEO and content discovery best practices

Data analysis and reporting

Other as requested by the Publishing Director

Requirements