With Civilization 7 on the way, we can expect another serious contender to the ranks of the best 4X games around. It’s a very historically driven genre, however, so games like Stellaris and Age of Wonders 4 that step outside the traditional boundaries of the Crusader Kings and Europa Universalis series always catch the eye. So it is with newcomer Neural Dominion. Combining the crime-dense neon streets of Cyberpunk 2077 with the overarching strategy game structure of Civ and a little splash of that XCOM-style street combat for good measure, this is shaping up to be one of the most distinctive 4X offerings we’ve seen in a while.

Stepping foot onto the sordid streets of Technograd, you’ll pick up the reins of one of five distinct gangs in Neural Dominion. Every faction has their own strengths and weaknesses, and you’ll have to manage yours carefully if you’re planning to come out on top in its cutthroat world. That means a uniquely cyberpunk spin on everything you’d expect from the best 4X games: managing the sectors you control, researching economic, strategic, and tech enhancements, running underground business operations, staying one step ahead of the law, and getting the upper hand on your competition.

You’ll make use of global powers to swing the balance in your favor across Neural Dominion’s campaign map, and tactical powers to win the day at the combat level. Utilize hacking, extortion, hijacking, and even assassination to eke out dominance, then run illicit businesses including gambling, bloodsports, drug running, and arms dealing to bring in the money you need to succeed. Of course, you’ll have to be mindful of how you handle the heat from the law – whether that be by smart outmaneuvering or by some good old bribery.

Of course, you won’t be able to dodge trouble forever. Combat in Neural Dominion draws inspiration from JRPGs with a choice between turn-based and ‘active time’ battles. You’ll want to train troops and equip them with the finest in cybernetic implants, armor, and weaponry to beat out your competition. There’s also a range of distinctive gang leaders to employ, based on “both classic and modern cyberpunk sensibilities.”

“One of my favorite genres to play is 4X strategy, personally, and one of my favorite game settings is well-crafted cyberpunk universes,” writes Camlann Games CEO Slava Heretz. “This scratches both those itches. There’s a lot here that players familiar with the strategy genre will appreciate. And there are some really interesting and unique elements that I’ve honestly never seen in the genre. Incredibly honored to be a part of bringing this game to life.”

Neural Dominion is set to launch in early access via Steam and GOG in either late 2024 or early 2025. For now, you can wishlist it to stay up to date with its development and receive a notification when it becomes available to try.

