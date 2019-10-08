We’ve got a bunch of codes for Neverwinter: Uprising to give away!

Not all of us have the time to play through a full Dungeons and Dragons campaign, and even when you do they can be exhausting. Death saving roll my foot. If you’re like us, though, you’ll always want a little fantasy going on, so what better place to do it than Neverwinter?

If you’re unfamiliar with Neverwinter, it’s a free-to-play MMORPG based around the lore of Dungeons of Dragons. D&D, naturally, has books upon books of campaigns and lore for players to consume and Neverwinter is no different. In the brand new Neverwinter: Uprising update, players join in a campaign set in the domain of the Mad Mage, Halaster Blackcloak.

In this new adventure the Gith have been made a playable race as they continue their eternal struggle with the mind-flayers, or as they might prefer to go as, the Illithid. Basically the world of Neverwinter is being expanded once again and the opportunity to get stuck back into the world is pretty thrilling.

Click here to play Neverwinter for free, or check our guides to the best MMOs and the best Dungeons and Dragons games.

As such, we’ve got our hands on 50 codes for the Couturier Pack on PC which we’d love to gift to you, our lovely readers. The Couturier Pack contains; the Couturier’s Filigree Cloak, Stone of Health, Adventurer’s XP Booster, and five Injury Kits.

Unfortunately, you’ve got to bear in mind these codes are only for PC, however as it’s free-to-play, there’s no harm in anyone entering!

If you want to win then you need to enter the competition via the widget below. Complete the one action available and you’re done.

We’ll also need your email address so we can send you a code upon winning – we won’t send you spam, we promise. Please read our terms and conditions before you enter.

Neverwinter Gift of the Couturier giveaway



While you’re here, give us a Like over on the PCGamesN Facebook page, or follow us on Twitter, and we’ll keep you up to date on all our future giveaways.