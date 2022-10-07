New Tales from the Borderlands system requirements

The New Tales from the Borderlands system requirements should be easy enough for just about any gaming PC to meet, whether minimum or recommended specs

New Tales from the Borderlands system requirements: One of the characters from the game, Lou13, a robot standing in a diner setting

Published:

Gaming hardwareNew Tales from the Borderlands

The New Tales from the Borderlands system requirements are here to help you figure out whether your gaming PC is ready for the mayhem of this adventure game. Thankfully, the entry requirements for this new adventure on Pandora appear to be relatively low.

There isn’t one component in the New Tales from the Borderlands system requirements that stands out as particularly demanding. Developer Gearbox suggests the game won’t need the best gaming CPU, with the Intel Core i7 4770 and AMD Ryzen 5 2600 offering more than enough compute power.

You won’t need the best graphics card either, with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) and AMD Radeon RX 590 being strong enough GPUs to meet the recommended specs. Unfortunately, we don’t yet know what kind of performance you can expect with these pixel pushers.

New Tales from the Borderlands system requirements

Minimum Recommended
OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit
CPU Intel Core i5 4690K
AMD Ryzen 3 1300X		 Intel Core i7 4770
AMD Ryzen 5 2600
RAM 8GB 8GB
GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 960
AMD Radeon RX 470		 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060
AMD Radeon RX 590
VRAM 4GB 6GB
Storage 30GB 30GB

While the New Tales from the Borderlands system requirements don’t specifically recommend upgrading your storage to the best SSD for gaming, you can afford, it may greatly help decrease loading times.

New Tales from the Borderlands Steam Deck compatibility

A Steam Deck showing the store page for New Tales from the Borderlands

Valve hasn’t announced what category the New Tales from the Borderlands Steam Deck compatibility will fall into. However, given that the game doesn’t require particularly powerful hardware to run, we remain hopeful that it’ll at least be ‘Playable’ if not ‘Verified’.

Take the New Tales from the Borderlands system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run New Tales from the Borderlands?

More from PCGamesN

Sam's keeping a close eye on the latest developments on Intel Raptor Lake and AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs, waiting for the right time to build his own Windows 11 gaming PC. He also covers GPU, VR, and Steam Deck news.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.