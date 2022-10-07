The New Tales from the Borderlands system requirements are here to help you figure out whether your gaming PC is ready for the mayhem of this adventure game. Thankfully, the entry requirements for this new adventure on Pandora appear to be relatively low.

There isn’t one component in the New Tales from the Borderlands system requirements that stands out as particularly demanding. Developer Gearbox suggests the game won’t need the best gaming CPU, with the Intel Core i7 4770 and AMD Ryzen 5 2600 offering more than enough compute power.

You won’t need the best graphics card either, with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) and AMD Radeon RX 590 being strong enough GPUs to meet the recommended specs. Unfortunately, we don’t yet know what kind of performance you can expect with these pixel pushers.

New Tales from the Borderlands system requirements

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5 4690K

AMD Ryzen 3 1300X Intel Core i7 4770

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 RAM 8GB 8GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 960

AMD Radeon RX 470 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

AMD Radeon RX 590 VRAM 4GB 6GB Storage 30GB 30GB

While the New Tales from the Borderlands system requirements don’t specifically recommend upgrading your storage to the best SSD for gaming, you can afford, it may greatly help decrease loading times.

New Tales from the Borderlands Steam Deck compatibility

Valve hasn’t announced what category the New Tales from the Borderlands Steam Deck compatibility will fall into. However, given that the game doesn’t require particularly powerful hardware to run, we remain hopeful that it’ll at least be ‘Playable’ if not ‘Verified’.

