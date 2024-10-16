Amazon Games’ New World has been making waves thanks to a colossal update that nudged the MMO towards the ARPG genre and rebranded the game to New World: Aeternum. Now, the developer is offering several free rewards for those just starting out, but you’ve only got a limited time to earn them.

If you’ve just picked up New World: Aeternum or are generally new to the MMO, it’s worth taking on the challenges when you can. There are five to complete in total, each of which shouldn’t detract from what you’ll want to be doing in any new MMO: playing through to the endgame so you can get the best gear possible. That said, the challenges only run until November 5, so you’ll need to tackle them before then if you want the freebies.

Here are all five challenges:

Unlock your first mount

Achieve character level 35

Buy your first house

Complete one regular expedition

Get at least one trade skill to 150

But what’s in it for you? Well, all players across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S can unlock transmog tokens and skins for armor. Platforms are split into teams, and each team will earn the same gear but in its own color. PC is red, Xbox Series X/S is green, and PS5 is blue.

Having played a bit of New World: Aeternum already, I know these challenges might sound a little daunting, but they’re actually pretty easy to complete. Your first task is to hit level 20 and unlock a horse, both of which will occur organically as you complete quests and side activities. The same goes for hitting level 35, at which point you’ll likely have enough gold to buy your own house, which is another two challenges down.

You can complete a regular expedition as soon as you meet the level requirement for any you can run on the game’s vast map. These are multiplayer activities akin to dungeons and are a real highlight. Finally, you’ve got to hit level 150 in any trade skill. Note that some classes begin the game with a trade skill at level 50 already, so you can get a head start and then sit in one of the game’s towns or cities fishing, tanning, smelting, and perfecting your chosen trade skill.

If you’re looking to jump in but need extra help deciding your upgrade path, our guide for the best New World Aeternum builds should give you a good idea. From there, dive into our guide to the best New World Aeternun class to kickstart your adventure.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.