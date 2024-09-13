If you’ve been curious about New World Aeternum, the part-revamp, part-spiritual sequel to Amazon Games MMORPG New World, this weekend promises to be your best chance to discover what it’s all about. The New World Aeternum open beta has just opened its doors, allowing you to hop in for free and see exactly what it has to offer for yourself.

The New World Aeternum open beta allows you to get in and try the reborn MMORPG ahead of its full launch. Progression is available all the way up to level 30, with a selection of activities to take part in as you go, and you’ll be able to join others with full crossplay support. Participating earns you the ‘Aeternian Trailblazer’ title to make use of when the full New World Aeternum release date lands, while an Aeternian Adventurer armor set will be awarded in pieces as you hit certain leveling milestones.

Promised as the ultimate version of New World, a game that struggled to hold onto its impressive initial player base, New World Aeternum absorbs the previous game’s content into a fresh, polished experience with more dynamic action RPG style combat. Lauren was impressed by the changes in her New World Aeternum preview, but left wondering whether it will be enough to convince players to come back. If you’re curious, then, this open beta weekend promises to be the best chance to find out how you feel.

The beta offers a range of activities to try out. At level 17 you can choose to join a faction, pledging allegiance to the Covenant, Marauders, or Syndicate. Mounts unlock at level 20, along with 3v3 PvP arenas if you want to dive into some competitive multiplayer games. You can also engage in some open-world PvP by attempting to capture and hold influence towers to secure territorial supremacy. The Amrine Excavation expedition is recommended once you hit level 25 and promises to be the most interesting aspect of the rework, letting you dig into “some of the island’s darkest secrets.”

The New World Aeternum open beta starts on Friday September 13 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST / 6pm CEST and ends on Monday September 16 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST / 6pm CEST. There are no prerequisites to join. Simply head to the game’s Steam page and click the ‘request access’ button if you want to take part.

If you’re not feeling it, there are even more new MMOs to discover instead. Or take a look through the best free PC games for even more options to keep you busy this weekend.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.