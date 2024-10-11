After three years of support and new content, the time is almost nigh for New World’s ambitious reboot. New World Aeternum bundles up all of the game’s content, adds new features like PvP zones, and expands the game’s reach into the console market, giving it a second shot at MMO glory. Ahead of this milestone moment for the game, the New World Aeternum release times have been revealed.

Although New World hasn’t managed to achieve anywhere near the monolithic status of MMORPGs like World of Warcraft or The Elder Scrolls Online, the enhanced experience arriving in New World Aeternum is definitely worth taking notice of. While it retains a lot of its MMO elements and the overarching stories of the game’s world of Aeternum remain, it is being angled more as an ARPG with this significant update.

Despite New World Aeternum being poorly received when it was first announced, we previewed it at Summer Game Fest earlier in the year and were pretty impressed by the improvements that have been made. Of course, the proof of the pudding is in the eating (or playing, in this case) and we don’t have long left now until the New World Aeternum release date to see how it lands, how it resonates with new, returning, and existing players, and whether the upgrades and new features are worth the effort that has gone into relaunching the MMO.

Amazon Games has confirmed that the release times for New World Aeternum are Tuesday, October 15 at 6am PDT/ 9am EDT/ 8am BST/ 9am CEST/ 6pm AEDT. As you may notice from each those regional times, the launch will be staggered into two phases. European and Southeast Asian worlds will open first, followed by all other regions’ worlds six hours later.

While this is essentially a fresh game to download for console players, Aeternum totally replaces the current version of New World on PC, so there will be several hours of downtime to allow for the huge update to take place.

According to Amazon, downtime in New World will begin on Monday October 14 at 8:30pm PDT/ 11:30pm EDT/ October 15 at 4am BST/ 5am CEST/ 2pm AEDT. During the downtime, PC players can download the Aeternum update so they are prepared for servers going live again.

