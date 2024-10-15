It’s make or break for New World Aeternum. One of Amazon’s many runs at the MMO genre, we can finally get our hands on the new, ARPG-charged revamp. With New World’s playercount already skyrocketing, this could very well be the moment where the phoenix rises from the ashes, but only time will tell. With fellow Amazon-published MMO Throne and Liberty out in the same month (and free-to-play no less), it’ll be really interesting to watch where New World Aeternum lands.

It’s still early days for New World Aeternum, but the reinvention of the MMO definitely has people intrigued. Within just a few hours of launch it’s already easily surpassed 40,000 Steam concurrents. That’s the highest number of players so far in 2024, and the third-highest peak since launch.

That said, the playerbase has a long way to go if it wants to reach the heights of the 2021 launch. The original New World debuted with a staggering 913,634 players, but quickly dropped below 50,000 and struggled to recover. These numbers don’t take into account Aeternum’s new Xbox and PlayStation console launches of course, so the overall number is definitely going to be higher.

If you’ve been sat on the fence, wondering whether or not this new version of the game erases the old one, don’t fret. We asked senior producer Katy Kaszynski this exact question. “None of the MMO elements are gone,” we were told in our recent New World Aeternum interview. “You’re not losing any of the MMO pieces. We’re really just adding to it with ARPG elements; it’s the ‘solo in a crowd’ mentality.”

Free Amazon MMO Throne and Liberty debuted in the West with over three million players, so I can’t help but wonder where New World’s $60 price tag will put it for entirely new users.

