New World’s closed beta release set announced for July

New World developer Amazon Game studios has been sharing some in-depth looks at some of the upcoming MMORPG title’s features and mechanics this past week, such as its crafting and character progression systems. Now, the studio’s revealed some more exciting news during tonight’s PC Gaming Show – players will get the chance to dive into it early next month.

That’s right, ahead of the New World release date later this summer, Amazon Game Studios is launching a closed beta on July 23, meaning you can dive into the pre-launch build before the final version arrives on August 25. If you’re keen to know how to join, Amazon has revealed that players who pre-order the game will automatically gain access to the closed beta when it begins, as well as some in-game rewards.

The two options available for pre-order on the online RPG game’s site include a standard and deluxe edition, with the pre-order bonus content including a special amulet that gives you “additional constitution to weather attacks” and lets you dish out extra damage to some of Aeternum’s “supernatural” foes.

There’s also a “unique title”, emote, and guild crest set included in the pre-order goodies, too. There’s a brand-new gameplay trailer to check out below if you’re excited to see more.

New World is is an open-world MMO that drops you into a mysterious and fantastical land called Aeternum, and sees you tackle hordes of The Corrupted, as well as battle in big 50v50 PvP fortress sieges, explore its world, discover rich lore, and plenty more.