New World has been delayed to 2021

The New World release date has been delayed until 2021. Amazon Games’ ambitious MMORPG, scheduled for launch August 25, has suddenly been pushed back into next year, the developer has announced.

“When we examined the feedback we received over the last several months from our Alpha audience, we saw that players like the game, and they would like to see even more of it,” writes studio director Rich Lawrence, in an update posted July 10. “In particular, we want to ensure that the most dedicated players have plenty of middle and endgame experiences as they venture through Aeternum. We want our players to feel completely immersed in the game, and now that our studio stands for quality and lasting gameplay you can trust – and that means added time to get things where we want them before we fully release.”

Lawrence doesn’t get into the specifics of why the studio has moved the release date, but New World is now slated for launch in spring 2021. “We don’t make the decision lightly, and we have urgency about getting the game to you as quickly as possible at the best quality – with some additions that will make the experience even better,” he says.

There’s a lot going on in the MMO – New World has complex crafting and leveling systems, and an open world full of mystical creatures that invites players to explore over long periods of time.

While the amount of content planned for New World makes it understandable that the studio would need more time to prepare for launch, the sudden announcement of a delay just a month before launch may have more to do with the disappointing reception for Amazon Games’ multiplayer shooter Crucible, which last month took the unusual step of ‘un-launching’ and returning to a closed beta state.

Hopefully, the additional development time will allow Amazon Games to build out New World even further. In the meantime, there are some other great MMORPGs to play on PC that we’ve certified as being extremely fun.