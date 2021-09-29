New World fiber: the best hemp location and how to get linen

Want to know how to get hemp in New World to get fiber and linen? Hemp is a valuable one to gather, and not just for increasing your gathering levels. Hemp can be woven into linen to level up your weaving skill, and the linen can then be used to make clothes and armour. This is a skill you’ll use early on, so if you’re new to the MMO game, why not check out our New World beginner’s guide for some tips to get you started.

Gathering skills are an important part of the game, and you should start leveling them early -you can find out more about this in our New World leveling guide. While you could theoretically go harvest herbs and farm plants to increase your harvesting skill easily, hemp gives you a great amount of early harvesting level experience. You need to increase your harvesting skill significantly to be able to harvest some of the more unusual flora, so it’s well worth investing in this skill as soon as possible.

While you could aimlessly wander around the world trying to find the best place to go and gather these tall violet plants, there is one farming location that yields a significant amount of this precious crop. This guide will show you the best New World hemp location.

How to get linen in New World

In order to make linen, you need four fibers, gathered from hemp plants in the wilderness. To refine the fibers into linen, find a loom at your nearest settlement. Anyone can make linen, as it’s a level 0 recipe.

New World best hemp location

The best place to farm hemp in New World is in Primrose. This is west of Windsward and east of the Fast Travel shrine near the old man. If you circle around Primrose, you can gather more than enough hemp, and by the time you return to a previously gathered spot, the hemp will have respawned. Unless, of course, there are rival hemp farmers about, in which case you may want to try out New World PvP and chase them off.

Once you reach harvesting level 25, you unlock the ability to track hemp on your map, so you can collect it as you roam across Aeternum.

Before long, you’ll have gathered enough hemp to increase your harvesting level to the point where you can pick up some more exotic resources. If you’re interested in leveling up your other skills, we have guides on how to find New World iron ore or New World briar, as well as a rather comprehensive New World fishing guide.