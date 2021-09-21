How to make money at New World trading posts

Want to know the best way of making money in New World? In MMOs such as World of Warcraft, Guild Wars 2, and Final Fantasy XIV, making vast sums of coin fast takes a bit of time and effort. While there is no way to create a massive pile of coins to swim in (like Scrooge McDuck in DuckTales), you can always buy a big ol’ house and fill it with all sorts of fancy furniture.

New World houses are not the only thing you can buy with tons of cash. If you want the best New World weapons, you have to spend some coin on specific resources at any town’s trading post – which are shops where players can sell their unwanted equipment and desirable resources to make a profit. There are a couple of ways to make a fortune in New World, and while they’re both straightforward to execute, you also need to spend some time doing some rather mundane tasks.

Another way to obtain coins is from quests, so if you get bored of the more repetitive methods outlined below, you can always opt to finish tasks given to you by the townsfolk in each of the towns. All of the findings in this guide are based on the New World beta and may change as we approach the New World release date.

Buy and sell Runes of Holding

While the faction missions themselves don’t reward you with a lot of coins, you gain a sizeable amount of tokens after completing each one. When you’ve saved up enough tokens, click on the Buy Rewards button while speaking to your New World faction leader to bring up the rewards shop.

Inside, you’ll find many weapons and armour, but that’s not what makes the most money. The most valuable items are the Runes of Holding that require both tokens and coins to buy. You can use these runes to make better bags. To get better quality runes, you need to increase your rank in your faction by completing faction quests:

Minor Rune of Holding – Adept

– Adept Major Rune of Holding – Scrivener

– Scrivener Greater Rune of Holding – Chronicler

– Chronicler Grand Rune of Holding – Cabalist

While the overall selling price of these items fluctuates between towns and even servers, we’ve found several sources putting the Minor Rune of Holding’s market value at roughly 500 coins during the beta. This is double the amount of coin that you spend on buying it in the first place. The idea is to buy Minor Rune of Holdings, put them up for sale in the trading posts, and then accept some faction missions while you wait for the runes to sell. Runes of Holding at higher faction ranks sell for far more coins but require more time to earn faction tokens.

Selling resources at New World trading posts

The local economy is subject to constant change, so to make as many coins as possible, frequently check the prices for resources at trading posts and then note down which resources go for the most. Luckily you don’t even need to visit every town to find out how much coin resources sell for, as the dropdown tab on the top right of the trading post screen allows you to compare prices in different towns. In addition, some resources may sell for more coins in one settlement than the rest, so if you have these items in bulk, you can pop them into the trading post and make some quick and easy money.

To get the most desirable resources, you’ll need to spend some time gathering items to gain trade skill levels. You can check out our New World leveling guide on how to do this efficiently. If you look at the map and select resource locations, you get a table showing where some of the materials are. If you can, try to equip tools and bags with perks, as they can help gather experience, reduce the weight of resources, and more.

As you invest more time leveling up each of these trade skills, keep an eye on the trading posts in each town to see which resources are selling for the most coin. At the beginning of each New World server, players will see lower-tiered items such as rawhide or iron ore sell for a higher price, while higher-tiered items such as Wyrdwood or precious metals do not sell for as much.

Our recommendation early on is to level up the New World fishing trade skill. If you salvage a fish, you’ll get fish fillets and potentially some fish oil too. These two items sold well during the beta. You can also sell rawhide (which you can skin from animals), and flint (which you can pick up from anywhere) as people will want to get lots of raw resources to refine.