New World already has over 372,000 concurrent players

Well, it’s finally here. The New World release date has arrived, and servers around the world are beginning to open up. As the New World release time details shared by Amazon Games revealed earlier this week, European and South American servers are now open for Aeternum’s budding adventurers, with US East and West, and Australian worlds following over the course of today. That makes it all the more impressive, then, that New World is already topping 372,000 concurrent players as of this story.

That’s according to SteamDB’s data for the brand-new MMORPG, which indicates that, in the past few minutes, New World saw a peak player count of an eye-watering 372,498 adventurers on Valve’s platform. And that’s climbing all the time as I type, so it’ll very likely be even higher than that when you read this.

With Steam being the place to dive into New World, with it only being available on PC (you can buy New World via Amazon, but that’s for a Steam code), this data gives us a really good picture of just how many people are jumping in overall. Phwoar.

In case you’d like a handy refresher, the New World release times across the world are as follows (via Amazon’s handy graphic on Twitter):

🕰️SERVER LIVE TIMES🕰️ See how you can prepare for launch and get exclusive drops from some of your favorite content creators! 📍 https://t.co/337zyjezIr Super important stuff! RT and tag fellow Adventurers! pic.twitter.com/07KakGJ9cq — New World (@playnewworld) September 23, 2021

We’ve also got a rundown of all the New World server worlds so you can pick out the best spot to dive in for where you are in the world. If you’re just embarking on your adventures in the fantasy lands of Aeternum, we’ve got you covered on that front, too. Check out our New World beginner’s guide, New World PvP guide, New World best factions guide, New World leveling guide, and rundown of the best New World weapons for PvE and PvE for all the info you need to get started.