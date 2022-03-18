New World roadmap details every planned update for 2022

The New World roadmap for 2022 has arrived, offering a broad overview of what we can expect from Amazon’s MMORPG through the remainder of the year. It’s about time, too, as after the game’s record-shattering Steam launch, player counts have dwindled to a fraction of their initial heights.

Much of the ‘spring’ section of the roadmap concerns the March update, which is already available for testing on the PTR. If you haven’t been watching closely, the March update adds the Tempest’s Heart expedition, concluding the initial main storyline arc, and adds a new blunderbuss weapon type. The early game is also getting smoothed out, with improvements to storytelling and quest objectives in the main quests, and additional options for players who want to see the story content entirely solo.

Throughout the year, the devs promise “new mutators, quests, encounters, ongoing improvements, balance tuning, and bug fixing”. Spring will also bring us 3v3 PvP arenas and a new PvP reward track. In summer, we’ll see a new expedition called Barnacles and Black Powder, a group finder for expeditions, and a new summer event.

Autumn will bring the Brimstone Sands territory, which director Scot Lane describes as a “giant desert territory with a whole bunch of different AI that you’ve never seen in the game. We’re introducing a new culture. And it comes with the Ennead, its own expedition. This is endgame – gonna be one of the harder expeditions in the game. It is not for the faint of heart.” Autumn updates will also include leaderboards for both PvP and PvE events.

The devs hint that additional updates beyond what’s listed in the roadmap could be coming, too, depending on what players are asking for.

You can hear a much more detailed breakdown of some of the spring updates in the dev video above.

