New World dev explains why the MMORPG needs a huge relaunch

Amazon Games’ MMORPG New World is about to go through a massive presentation change. Since launching in 2021 it’s been a PC-only MMO through and through, but later this year it’s coming to consoles and undergoing a relaunch. There are new ARPG elements thrown in, and solo and co-op play have a renewed focus. With such a potentially turbulent time on the horizon, we spoke with some of the team behind New World while at Summer Game Fest, and learned more about what this relaunch means for the game and its players.

As you might imagine, making such monumental and fundamental changes to the framework of an MMORPG isn’t easy, and longtime players have been left with a lot of questions. There are going to be control changes and new content is coming – but in case there’s any confusion, we asked the team exactly what New World: Aeternum actually is.

“I call it a spiritual successor,” game director Scot Lane tells PCGamesN. “We’ve been live for basically three years and partnering with players to drive a lot of the changes we’ve been making, and this is the culmination of all of that.”

Lane says that one of the driving forces behind the relaunch of New World is the refined, overhauled combat system. Aeternum has a new UI, controller support, presets, key shortcuts, and much more. The team was determined to get these changes out to PC players.

“It’s a lot of work. It’s a big undertaking,” Lane continues. “And we liked what we had, but we wanted to get it out there with the PC players and work with them to refine the game and make it better, and try to give them an experience they really wanted. I have to stop for a second and say how appreciative we are of that partnership, because it has been great.”

“This definitely takes it to the next level,” New World creative director David Verfaillie adds. “We’ve updated a lot of the UI, we have the virtual cursor, the shortcuts so it’s easier to navigate around what is a complicated UX in some places. From the actual control standpoint, we’ve got a lock on now, which is great, you can press one click [and] you can easily switch between targets. So it just makes it easier.”

“I was talking to someone who played and they said ‘I haven’t played this since the beginning and it feels like a different game,’” Lane adds. “It’s still in the same kind of genre but it feels new.”

This all lands alongside a new ten-player raid, solo endgame trials, an all-new PvP zone, new gear and NPCs, and an improved main quest – but you need to own the base game and the Rise of the Angry Earth DLC to get Aeternum’s new content for free.

For longtime players, Lane calls Aeternum an “addition to the endgame,” while also stressing that Amazon is not “taking anything away from the game, we’re enhancing it.”

There are new and improved dialogue cameras, and the quest experience has been overhauled as well, so all of the questing in New World: Aeternum remains intact but has just been revamped. There’s new gear also, with Amazon adding brand-new NPCs throughout the story that use it, providing a fresh incentive to find it for yourself.

Senior producer Katie Kaczynski adds that the team at Amazon has been “streamlining the experience” by reducing the MMORPG’s grind while keeping the challenge. “I think we did a good job of reducing the grind. It’s still a little bit there, because you can’t have a game like this without a little bit of grind to get your higher-level stuff. But now it’s far more fun than probably a lot of folks that left felt.

“For PC players, it’s a continuation of their journey,” Kaczynski continues. “They won’t see any interruption at all. But when it comes to the way that it’s positioned, it is positioned as Aeternum and not New World, the previous game. And that’s really to show that this is the ultimate experience. This is the end-to-end, plus the endgame.”

When we ask if Amazon is concerned about players wanting to go back to how New World used to be presented, Kaczynski says the team will continue listening to the game’s community. “We’re not really worried about it [but] if we hear that there’s some desire for that, it’s something that we can talk about for the backlog and potentially look at in the future.”

We also asked the team at Amazon why players should come back to New World later this year, with Lane bringing everything together for us.

“There are a lot of reasons to come to Aeternum. Right off the bat, it’s a very different experience if you haven’t played it since Brimstone [Sands] or before. It’s almost unrecognizable for the most part. Our combat’s gotten better, which you can then carry into the endgame. There’s just so much more to do and the story is so much more fleshed out.”

“I think that’s what Aeternum is,” Verfaillie says, “just filling these gaps that players have been telling us about for a long time, like ‘hey, we want this.’ I think that’s what Aeternum does. It fills in all the gaps and now it’s a full ultimate experience.”

The New World: Aeternum relaunch is set for Tuesday October 15. PC players who own the base game and the Rise of the Angry Earth expansion can own the new version of the game for free. Anyone who owns only the base game will need to buy the DLC to access Aeternum’s new content.

Additional reporting by Lauren Bergin for PCGamesN at Summer Game Fest.