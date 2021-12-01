New World update fixes issues from the last big update

New World is no stranger to bugs or exploits. Since Amazon Games released the MMO in September, the economy has been temporarily switched off a few times and various nefarious war time tactics – read: glitches – have been employed by players. While Amazon Games has balanced bug fixes with new content thus far, the big Into the Void update has led to unwanted consequences, so we’ve got another patch to steady the ship.

Amazon Games has fixed an issue that was causing many motes to drop from elemental enemies. The team has also removed elemental motes as rewards from gathering elemental creatures and has reduced the number of other resources you get from them to better align things with their number and how frequently they spawn.

“The original intention with these creatures was to make them challenging and infrequent encounters in the world,” the team explains in a blog post. “The way we used them in practice resulted in them becoming less dangerous and more frequent, which caused an imbalance with the amount of resources they provided, compared to the primary sources such as elemental plants and stones.”

The update also returns missing Horticulture gear to the game. Amazon Games explains that the equipment was unintentionally removed after the update mistakenly classed the kit as future content. If you previously lost a piece of Horticulture armour, you should now have a rewards chest in your inventory containing a full set.

An issue where jewel crafting recipes were not granting enough trade skill XP has also been fixed. The team explains that it recently lowered the amount of trade skill XP provided by lower-tiered items if you hit a new crafting tier.

“We did this to emphasize crafting higher-tiered items as you progress through trade skills and to also improve the value of higher-tiered materials,” Amazon says. “Our intention behind this change is to reward players for crafting higher-tiered items as they progress through the ranks of each trade skill. Before this change, we found players were spending too much time crafting low-tier items as opposed to pushing their crafting skill up crafting items that they may actually use at their current level.”

You’ll also find that trading, moving, and the salvaging of furnishings and housing items has been re-enabled and that an issue that prevents you from filling buy orders from local storage sheds has been fixed.

Finally, Amazon Games says that the update lays the groundwork for server merges and includes war performance enhancements.

If you’re looking to get into this one for yourself, check out our New World beginner’s guide at the link.