Extra, extra, read all about it, news hot off the presses right here. Sorry, I don’t know what came over me there. News Tower is a game about building up your own newspaper company and cornering the market on news. It’s got a brilliant rating already even in early access, and it just launched a brand new update that adds a ton of stuff.

If you haven’t heard of News Tower you’re probably not alone. It hasn’t set the world on fire, though with a 96% rating on Steam it certainly deserves to. This management game puts you in the boots of a potential news baron as you launch a newspaper and try to carve out a niche in 1930s New York. From inception to every step of the way, you’ll run your business and make key decisions as you try to get the right news in front of the right people, while fending off the mafia and other factions.

If you couldn’t tell by the name, you’re based in a tower where you’ll be pumping out news. You’ll build facilities, recruit journalists, and report on what matters to you and the people of New York. The game aims to recreate key events of the 1930s, though it’s up to you if they’re of interest to your demographic or not. In addition you’ll have several forces pulling at you and your budding newspaper, from the mayor who might lean on you in a heavy-handed way, to the mafia who’ll want a few careful words placed in your paper.

News Tower is already recruiting a fervent audience and today it just launched a brand new update. Titled the Age of Photography it allows you to recruit photographers, cartographers, and illustrators to spice up your pages. From adding pictures to stories to cartoons to adverts, it all helps your newspaper stand out from the crowd. The in-game year has moved on too, with 1933’s events being added to the game.

The most interesting feature, at least to me, is the new perception mechanic. This is how your newspaper is perceived by its readers, if you’re an informational read or if you’re chasing down more lurid, scandalous stories. There’s no huge impact just yet other than affecting subscribers, but it lays the groundwork for future additions.

News Tower is out in early access now and you can save 20% until Wednesday June 19. Head over to the Steam page to check out the game and all the details about this new update.

You can also take a look at our guide to the best simulation games you can play, as well as our picks for the best indie games on PC.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.