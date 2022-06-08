Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds codes June 2022 – redeem free items

Looking for Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds codes? From developer Netmarble, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is a free-to-play MMO game that offers players the opportunity to jump into a fantasy world. Players take on the role of a beta tester for a VR game called Soul Divers, but quickly realise that the virtual reality world is actually real.

Players can use Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds codes to claim a number of free goodies. We’ve outlined all the steps you need to claim the codes, giving you instant access to an abundance of gold, special titles, and helpful in-game items. It’s important to claim these codes as soon as you can because they may expire after a short period of time.

You can find out whether your computer is up to scratch by checking our our Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds system requirements guide. Without further ado, here are all the current Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds codes for June 2022, and what you need to do to redeem them.

The current Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds codes are:

1CATCH4SPARKEE1 – familiar summon coupon 1 and costume summon coupon 1

– familiar summon coupon 1 and costume summon coupon 1 2CATCH3POLARIN1 – equipment summon coupon 1, sweet drink 2, and aroma of focus 2

– equipment summon coupon 1, sweet drink 2, and aroma of focus 2 1CATCH2RAMBUNCTUS1 – costume summon coupon 1, sweet drink 1, and aroma of focus 1

– costume summon coupon 1, sweet drink 1, and aroma of focus 1 1CATCH1PENGUICORN1 – costume summon coupon 1, sweet drink 2, and aroma of focus 2

– costume summon coupon 1, sweet drink 2, and aroma of focus 2 ARCANACAMP – arcana tent exchange badge and firepit exchange badge

– arcana tent exchange badge and firepit exchange badge CAMPINGEVERMORE – alpaca exchange badge and camping chair exchange badge

– alpaca exchange badge and camping chair exchange badge ENTERCROSSWORLDS – special titles and a cat hat

– special titles and a cat hat LUCKYDIVER – ten two-star varnish chests and ten bean pods

– ten two-star varnish chests and ten bean pods SUPERTEN – a super star pose chest

– a super star pose chest TWENTYAWESOME – 50k gold

– 50k gold WELCOMETOCW – two sweet drinks, two aroma of focus, and an energy drink

HOW TO REDEEM CODES IN NI NO KUNI: CROSS WORLDS

When it comes to redeeming codes in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, you need to follow a few specific steps. First off, players need to complete the tutorial to gain access to the game settings menu. Once the menu is available, select the bottom option on the menu labelled ‘misc settings’. From here, select the coupon code option, then the coupon event, where you can enter a code into the text box. Once you hit confirm, depending which code you redeem, your reward should appear in your account in your inbox notifications.

You can also redeem codes on the official website by entering your member code. This can be found by heading into the settings menu, switch to the account tab and copy the long string of characters on the right. Copy and paste your member code onto the website and add your code into the second box to claim your in-game rewards..

Be sure to check back on this page for updates on Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds codes. In the meantime, there’s always plenty more content to enjoy with our Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds tier list that will help you make your character selection a little bit easier. If you’re looking for a different kind of experience, we have a list of the best fantasy games on PC to delve into a whole new world.