Nier Automata anime release date is very, very soon

The Nier Automata anime release date has finally been unveiled, and Ver1.1a is the perfect new year binge for avid fans of Square Enix's dystopian RPG game

Nier Automata anime release date is very, very soon: An anime woman with white hair in a bob wearing a black blindfold and a dress stands with a katana in her left hand at the ready

Published:

Nier: Automata

Yes friends you read that right – the Nier Automata anime release date is set for very early January, 2023. What better way to kick off the new year than binging the action-adventure game‘s TV adaption, am I right?

While we’ve reported on the snippets of the Nier Automata anime before, a trailer released on Christmas day 2022 has finally given us the information we needed: the official release date.

The Nier Automata Ver1.1a release date is set for January 7, 2022, and will be available on Hulu and Prime Video, as well as a host of different Japanese streaming sites. All of these are listed here.

The trailer shows fan favourite character 2B striding through a smoggy battlefield holding a limp 9S in her arms. “I wonder how long I will continue to fight,” she states (according to Google Translate, don’t sue me), as the music reaches a rather epic crescendo.

We see snippets of the game’s first boss battle beautifully transformed into a fluid Japanese-style animation. From the snippets we’ve seen so far, it looks as though the story will play out as it does in-game, but I expect there will be a few twists and turns along the way – this is Yoko Taro we’re talking about, after all.

YouTube Thumbnail

The Nier Automata anime comes in the wake of highly successful game-inspired TV shows Arcane and Edgerunners, the first of which scooped up award after award, while the second prompted a mass influx of players back to Cyberpunk 2077 following its rocky launch.

With Bioware jumping on the bandwagon with Dragon Age: Absolution, I expect that we’ll keep seeing developers transform their playable universes into animated TV shows – and I am living for it.

As we draw ever closer to launch date, you can check out our Neir Automata review if you’ve never played the game before. Otherwise, we have a list of the best anime games and the best RPG games to keep you busy while we wait with bated breath for Nier Automata Ver1.1a.

More from PCGamesN

Forged in the heart of Sanctuary, Lauren spends most of her time slaying Diablo’s minions or exploring WoW on a mount that was way too expensive. Formerly Guides Editor at Dexerto with two degrees under her belt, she’s the dumbest clever person you’ve ever met. We wouldn’t say that to her face though; apparently she’s a decent shot in Valorant.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.