Square Enix reveal gorgeous Nier Automata gaming PCs

Square Enix has collaborated with Elsa Japan Inc. in the creation of some Nier Replicant and Nier Automata gaming PCs, and they’re simply stunning. Each system boasts a tempered glass side panel engraved with character artwork from the games, in addition to other references to the series on their chassis.

The Nier Automata versions have a black PC case that contrasts beautifully against the white engraving on their side panels, which can feature either 2B or 9S. Conversely, the Nier Replicant models are white and see black renderings of characters Nier or Emile.

Here’s a gallery of the Nier Replicant and Nier Automata gaming PCs:

Each gaming PC is available in three different specs, with prices starting at ¥217,300 (approx. $1,560.39) for the ‘entry model’ featuring an Intel Core i3 10105F and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 12GB. The ‘Standard’ and ‘High-end’ models pack a bit more punch, with an AMD Ryzen 5000 processor and RTX 3000 GPU, but carry an understandably higher asking price.

Unfortunately, it seems like Square Enix won’t be releasing these gaming PCs outside of Japan, but we hope the company has a change of heart in the near future.

