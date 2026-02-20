As Nier Automata hits a massive sales milestone, Square Enix drops its most promising sequel hint yet

Platinum Games has produced some truly great action games in its time, and Nier Automata is right up there near the top of the pile. It's hard to believe it's celebrating its ninth birthday - I think another wrinkle just formed on my face… However, as part of the festivities, publisher Square Enix has revealed two exciting things. Firstly, that the game has surpassed ten million copies sold. Secondly, and most importantly, that Nier Automata will "be continued" in some shape or form.

While fans of the series did get a new taste of Nier with 2021's mobile game, Nier Reincarnation, it wasn't the full sequel to Automata that many thought it deserved. Oh, and support for Reincarnation ended in 2024. Characters 2B and A2 have gone on to loyally serve fans in loads of crossovers with other games, including the likes of Stellar Blade and The First Descendant. And there have been glimmers of hope every time the phrases 'new project' and 'series director Yoko Taro' are mentioned in the same sentence - however, Taro said in late 2025 that many of the projects he's started work on in recent years have been "discontinued midway through development."

However, today's Nier Automata celebration gives the clearest hint yet that something is in the works that will put a smile on fans' faces. "Nier Automata to be continued…" the final frames of a new video read. This was also shared suspiciously swiftly by Geoff Keighley on social media - this is speculation on my part (maybe he just really loves Nier?) but I do wonder if that hints that something new from the series is going to feature at his Summer Game Fest showcase.

As for what "to be continued" could mean, this could be the sequel that fans have been begging for. A reveal trailer and some early gameplay would certainly be cause for celebration, even if it's a few years off. Alternatively, it could be a surprise expansion to the base game, or perhaps (more underwhelmingly) a remaster - either of these options could feasibly line up with its tenth birthday, which it'll celebrate around this time next year.

Hopefully, there's something genuine and tangible in the works - "to be continued" is quite the cliffhanger, after all. There's a chance that this simply translates to 'well, we'll get around to a Nier Automata sequel eventually,' but I can see that being thrown back in its face should fans not hear any more Nier news in the coming months.