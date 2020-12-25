Nier: Automata has now hit the five million sales mark

Nier: Automata has reached an impressive new sales milestone, developer PlatinumGames has announced on Twitter. The action-RPG game, which launched a few years back in 2017, has now shifted more than a whopping five million units around the world since release.

“The cumulative worldwide shipment and download sales of Nier: Automata have exceeded five million units,” PlatinumGames announces in a (translated) post on Nier: Automata’s official Twitter channel, alongside a snazzy graphic illustrating the hefty new milestone. And a big ‘thank you’ to fans. Lovely stuff.

According to videogame industry analyst Daniel Ahmad, this is a leap up from 4.5 million units as of the end of March this year – so, overall, Nier: Automata’s shifted another 500,000 units in around the last nine months. That’s also a million more units sold since mid-May 2019, at which point it had hit the four million mark. That’s pretty astonishing considering the title’s a few years old at this point, and it’s had plenty of new PC games and other platform releases to contend with over the course of 2020.

It appears from the tweet that this latest figure is made up of both games sold digitally to players and those sold in via shipments to retailers around the world, but it’s not clear how many PC sales make up that number.

If you’re yet to dive in and are thinking of giving the game a go, it’s worth noting Nier: Automata GOTY YoRHa Edition is currently discounted by half in the Steam winter sale, meaning you can pick it up for £14.99 / $19.99 until January 5. Or, if you’re a fan and on the lookout for some other treats to try out this holiday, we have a handy rundown of the best action-adventure games around you can take a peek at.