The Nier Replicant remaster system requirements are here

The Nier Replicant remaster – a prequel to Nier Automata, and originally exclusive to Japan and the PlayStation 3 – is coming to PC in April, and now the system requirements have been revealed. If the requirements and screenshots are anything to go by, it’s a pretty significant visual overhaul of the original PS3 release, and the system requirements are pretty similar to 2017’s Nier Automata.

Luckily, your PC doesn’t need to be packing the best graphics card or best gaming CPU to run the game. According to the upcoming PC game’s Steam page, the minimum CPU needed is equivalent to Intel’s five-year-old i5-6400, and the minimum graphics card recommended is an AMD R9 270X – a 2013 graphics card. So, any of the best gaming PC builds from the past few years will be more than capable of running the game.

When it comes to the install size, it’s only 25GB, a far cry from Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War’s 125GB install. So, you shouldn’t have to worry about picking up any extra storage before the game’s 23 April release.

Here’s a full list of the minimum and recommended system requirements to run Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 – yes, that’s the actual title of the remaster.

Minimum requirements Recommended requirements OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-6400 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X

Intel Core i5-6400 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 270X Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 VRAM 4GB 6GB RAM 8GB 16GB Storage 25GB 25GB

If you head over to System Requirements Lab, you can ensure your PC matches the system requirements set by the developers.

Despite most of the system requirements being set pretty low, you might want to up your memory capacity with a set of the best gaming RAM – the developers still recommend 16GB of RAM for optimal performance.