The new Nier Replicant shows its first gameplay

We’ve gotten another look at what to expect from Nier Replicant as part of The Game Awards today. The updated version of the cult classic RPG has been confirmed for a Steam release in April 2021, perfect for those of you looking to catch up after the success of Nier Automata.

A new trailer showcases a range of gameplay from the updated version of Nier Replicant, and – while I’ll admit I’m not all that familiar with OG Nier – it’ll look pretty familiar to new fans who’ve cut their teeth on 2B’s newer story. Replicant launches on April 23.

The Game Awards is an annual showcase of both the year’s best games and upcoming titles from publishers and developers across the industry. The evening promises news on everything from Among Us to the next Dragon Age game, and PCGamesN will be here to provide the biggest news as it happens.

