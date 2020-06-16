Night In The Woods devs start teasing new game

The creators of Night in the Woods have started teasing their new game. The Glory Society, a game dev co-op founded by the Night in the Woods crew, released a small, ominous teaser for an upcoming release, the first of a couple of projects the studio has been working on.

For the first time in over a year, The Glory Society Twitter account started tweeting again, dropping the vaguest of vague hints about what’s coming. The central tweet is an animated gif of a bird on a tombstone that has the words “A season above – a season below” inscribed on it below a glowing rune that contains a jack-o-lantern, a leaf, a crescent moon and stars around a bone-and-fork crossbones. No further title or context.

After that, it’s confirmed it’s a new game, and a new team, and that more updates are on the way, and that’s about it. The Glory Society was founded by Scott Benson and Bethany Hockenberry, who illustrated and co-wrote Night in the Woods, respectively, and artist/composer Wren Farren, in 2019. The outfit has no boss, described as “a worker co-op that makes video games”.

The gif comes in that familiar Night in the Woods aesthetic of broad shapes and dark colors, but it’s decidedly not a sequel to the 2017 Middle America-set adventure game. It’s the first of two games The Great Beyond previosly spoke about making, with the second to come “way later”.

the moon rises, the wind changes pic.twitter.com/rWJRT3j0hb — The Glory Society (@theglorysociety) June 15, 2020

Night In The Woods was one of many hundreds of indie games in this massive Itch bundle that raised over $8 million for organisations battling racial injustice.