With the Nightingale Realms Rebuilt update, developer Inflexion Games is giving its promising but flawed survival game the revamp it deserves. Despite a gorgeous fantasy world and a clever concept, it struggled to maintain a foothold in a year packed with contenders. Among its biggest issues are a lack of clear direction and meaningful upgrades, which are focus points of the new overhaul, but perhaps its Nightingale’s most agonizing problem is its restrictive build limits. Now, Inflexion reveals just how it’s giving players more freedom to create when Realms Rebuilt lands.

Making a base that feels truly yours might be the most rewarding process in just about any of the best survival games. You’ve struggled, you’ve scrambled, and you’ve scavenged, and finally you’ve pulled together enough resources to build something that you can call home. So running into hard caps that prevent you from realizing your dreams might be just about the most disappointing outcome, and it’s a problem that’s plagued Nightingale since launch. Fortunately, that’s all set to change with the launch of Realms Rebuilt.

In a new blog, technical director Jacques Lebrun gives us a glimpse at how building is changing in Realms Rebuilt, and it’s pretty dramatic. Structures in Nightingale are split into standalone structures and composite structures (the latter being those built out of multiple pieces such as foundations, walls, roofs, and so on). Previously, players had to deal with three separate limits: 100 composite structures, with a cap of 300 pieces on each of those, and 350 standalone structures.

The result was a confusing system that required “too much trial and error,” Lebrun remarks. “In addition to this, players were also frustrated that the building limits for the player were shared with structures that were pre-placed in a realm, which added additional limitations outside of the player’s control.” Now, you’ll have an aggregated limit of ‘Realm Building Points’ which reaches up to a cap of 20,000. In addition to this, composite structures can now support 1,500 pieces rather than the previous 300, and pre-placed structures will no longer count towards your total. The team even hopes to increase the per-structure piece limit further in future updates.

This should give you a lot more room to create, especially if you’re looking to build larger structures such as a central estate building. Lebrun suggests that players looking to make the most of the system should turn on the ‘Advanced Building Information’ toggle in gameplay settings. This gives you full details on how much of the cap you’re currently making use of, and also shows the weighted costs of each individual piece so you can see exactly how impactful a particular object is on your capacity.

“When we set out to create a building system for Nightingale, we wanted to give players the right tools and an exciting, versatile canvas to express their creativity. While we didn’t set out to make a game that revolved exclusively around building with zero limits, we also appreciate that any technical constraint can quickly get in the way of that creative freedom and fun that players want to have when crafting their home in Nightingale,” Lebrun concludes. If you’re eager to see more, you can look forward to a developer livestream on Wednesday September 11 at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST / 7pm CEST.

